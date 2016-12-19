2016 into 2017 (Wrapping Up and Tuning In)

Dear WMSE listeners,

Even the mightiest of the mighty need to get some rest and reinvigorating for the new year ahead! Team WMSE will be changing up a couple of things until that new year arrives and aside from our holiday-centric programming this week, here’s what to expect until 2017!

WMSE’s weekly chart report will be back the week of January 2, 2016. The College Music Journal (CMJ) takes a little break, but not for long. We’re all gearing up for what’s sure to be another year of great new releases. Bring it on, 2017…

Local/Live will also be breaking, but just for the holiday week. On Tuesday, December 27th, tune in at 6 p.m. for a once-a-year special segment as Cal and Erin go over the program’s highlights. From Fox Face to AUTOMatic, Dramatic Lovers, Dr. Shrinker, Caley Conway, B~Free and Sat. Nite Duets, 2016 was another great year for Local/Live and for local music! Local/Live will be back in full form on Tuesday, January 3, 2017…

The now-yearly WMSE tradition of rounding up the staff and DJ picks for the year has us weighing in with our favorite releases of the year. These lists will be posted in time for Christmas and right before New Year’s Eve. Think of it as our gift to you (and maybe a shopping list, too, if you will)? WMSE Station Manager Tom Crawford will highlight some of these picks in a special Radio Drill Time segment on New Year’s Eve. Tune in from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. to hear some of the most diverse programming, highlighting the year in music, from WMSE to you.

What a great year in music, WMSE listeners!

We’re looking forward to the new year in music (and hope you are, too)!

~ your WMSE (music-loving) staff ~

(Erin, Tom, Ryan, Sid, Chris, Ruadhan and Billy)