Feb 14 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
6:00 pm
“When Ava Antonie, Ava Gessner and Lola Flores met at the first annual GirlsRock MKE camp in the summer of 2013, they were three young kids just looking to have fun and make some noise.... Read more »
Feb 14 @ 8:00 pm – 10:30 pm
8:00 pm
WMSE Presents Doyle Bramhall II – Doyle Bramhall II is one of the most distinctive vocalists, guitarists, composers and producers in contemporary music. Indeed, none other than Eric Clapton, with whom Bramhall has worked with... Read more »
Feb 16 @ 7:30 pm – Feb 19 @ 9:00 pm
7:30 pm
WMSE presents – Present Music’s Giants in The Chamber. Think big: Legendary composers, grandiose ideas, and enormous influences on the music of today. Think small: Intimate spaces, short pieces, and five phenomenal musicians. You’ll lose... Read more »
Feb 17 @ 4:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Feb 17 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
7:00 pm
MAM After Dark Think “Caddyshack throwback” and go retro ’80s in your preppiest pieces: polos, pearls, pinstripes, and more! Dance to Chicago’s rockin’ cover band Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press. Perfect your putt for... Read more »
Feb 17 @ 8:00 pm – 11:30 pm
8:00 pm
WMSE presents The Friday Night Freak Show – Natural Born Killers. It’s just murder. All God’s creatures do it. We’re partnering with The Times Cinema to bring you another Friday Night Freak Show! Doors and... Read more »
Feb 18 @ 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
3:00 pm
The first bout of the 2017 Brewcity Bruisers Travel Team season is here! Come cheer on your Milwaukee roller derby team as they take on the Pikes Peak Derby Dames at Wisconsin State Fair Park... Read more »
Feb 18 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
7:30 pm
WMSE presents Makem & Clancy. It is no surprise that Rory and Dónal are each acclaimed Irish singers and musicians as well as masterful storytellers with a witty and charming stage presence. They learned from... Read more »
Feb 21 @ 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm
2:00 pm
Tune into WMSE in advance of J.E. Sunde’s Milwaukee show at the Colectivo Backroom on Prospect Avenue later that night and hear songs from his forthcoming album, Now I Feel Adored. “JE Sunde’s sophomore LP... Read more »
Feb 21 @ 8:00 pm – 11:45 pm
8:00 pm
J.E. Sunde is the solo project of Jonathan Sunde. Before striking out on his own, Jon spent years making beautifully unusual music with The Daredevil Christopher Wright. His sophomore record, Now I Feel Adored, will... Read more »
Feb 25 @ 4:00 pm – 4:30 pm
4:00 pm
Tune into WMSE as Split Lip Rayfield returns to our airwaves for another rip-roaring performance in advance of their show at Shank Hall later that night! LAWRENCE, KS – From the blood-red heart of Kansas,... Read more »
Feb 25 @ 8:00 pm – 11:30 pm
8:00 pm
WMSE presents Split Lip Rayfield’s CD release party at Shank Hall. It’s completely fair to call these guys legends. It’s been more than two decades since they first mashed up their aggressive stew of acoustic... Read more »
Mar 5 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
11:00 am
WMSE’s 15th Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is a chili competition that pits over 60 chilis from Milwaukee restaurants, cafes and caterers against one another to determine the city’s best chili as voted on by event attendees.... Read more »
Mar 9 @ 8:00 pm – 11:45 pm
8:00 pm
WMSE Presents Patti Smith at the Milwaukee Theater – Do you know how to Pony? In the fall of 1975, Patti Smith gathered her band in Electric Lady Studios in New York City to... Read more »
Mar 10 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
8:00 pm
Enjoy an intimate, stripped down performance by Milwaukee soul singer D’Amato. Singer/songwriter Cree Myles to open the show. WMSE 91.7FM will be airing the concert LIVE so please arrive promptly by 7:30pm to find seating.... Read more »
Mar 18 @ 7:30 pm – 11:45 pm
Mar 19 @ 11:00 am – 6:00 pm
11:00 am
It’s baaaaaaack! WMSE’s Rock-N-Roll Bowl returns for a third year. Because of the success from last year’s tournament we’re bringing it back, bigger and better than before! Once again we’re doubling the fun by... Read more »
