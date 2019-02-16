Posterboard
February – April 2017 Feb – Apr 2017
Feb
14
Tue
Feb 14 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Local/Live: February 14 – Negative/Positive
6:00 pm
“When Ava Antonie, Ava Gessner and Lola Flores met at the first annual GirlsRock MKE camp in the summer of 2013, they were three young kids just looking to have fun and make some noise.... Read more »
Feb
14
Tue
Feb 14 @ 8:00 pm – 10:30 pm
Doyle Bramhall II @Shank Hall @ Shank Hall | Milwaukee | Wisconsin | United States
8:00 pm
WMSE Presents Doyle Bramhall II – Doyle Bramhall II is one of the most distinctive vocalists, guitarists, composers and producers in contemporary music. Indeed, none other than Eric Clapton, with whom Bramhall has worked with... Read more »
Feb
16
Thu
19
Sun
Feb 16 @ 7:30 pm – Feb 19 @ 9:00 pm
Present Music: Giants In The Chamber @ The Pitch Project Art Gallery, Villa Terrace & Helene Zelzlo Center
7:30 pm
WMSE presents – Present Music’s Giants in The Chamber. Think big: Legendary composers, grandiose ideas, and enormous influences on the music of today. Think small: Intimate spaces, short pieces, and five phenomenal musicians. You’ll lose... Read more »
Feb
17
Fri
Feb 17 @ 4:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Mama Tried's Flat Out Friday @ BMO Harris Bradley Center | Milwaukee | Wisconsin | United States
4:00 pm
WMSE presents Mama Tried’s Flat Out Friday Indoor Motorcycle Flat Track Race . Indoor Flat Track racing on a sticky, Dr. Pepper syrup soaked, concrete race surface. 
Feb
17
Fri
Feb 17 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
MAM After Dark: Prep Party @ Milwaukee Art Museum | Milwaukee | Wisconsin | United States
7:00 pm
MAM After Dark Think “Caddyshack throwback” and go retro ’80s in your preppiest pieces: polos, pearls, pinstripes, and more! Dance to Chicago’s rockin’ cover band Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press. Perfect your putt for... Read more »
Feb
17
Fri
Feb 17 @ 8:00 pm – 11:30 pm
Friday Night Freak Show - Natural Born Killers @ Times Cinema | Milwaukee | Wisconsin | United States
8:00 pm
WMSE presents The Friday Night Freak Show – Natural Born Killers. It’s just murder. All God’s creatures do it. We’re partnering with The Times Cinema to bring you another Friday Night Freak Show! Doors and... Read more »
Feb
18
Sat
Feb 18 @ 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Brewcity Bruisers - Interleague Bout #1 at Wisconsin State Fair Park @ Wisconsin State Fair Park | Milwaukee | Wisconsin | United States
3:00 pm
The first bout of the 2017 Brewcity Bruisers Travel Team season is here! Come cheer on your Milwaukee roller derby team as they take on the Pikes Peak Derby Dames at Wisconsin State Fair Park... Read more »
Feb
18
Sat
Feb 18 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Makem & Clancy @ ICHC @ Irish Cultural & Heritage Center | Milwaukee | Wisconsin | United States
7:30 pm
WMSE presents Makem & Clancy. It is no surprise that Rory and Dónal are each acclaimed Irish singers and musicians as well as masterful storytellers with a witty and charming stage presence. They learned from... Read more »
Feb
21
Tue
Feb 21 @ 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm
in-studio performance: J.E. Sunde
2:00 pm
Tune into WMSE in advance of J.E. Sunde’s Milwaukee show at the Colectivo Backroom on Prospect Avenue later that night and hear songs from his forthcoming album, Now I Feel Adored. “JE Sunde’s sophomore LP... Read more »
Feb
21
Tue
Feb 21 @ 8:00 pm – 11:45 pm
J.E. Sunde w/ Hello Death @ The Backroom at Colectivo @ Backroom @ The Backroom at Colectivo | Milwaukee | Wisconsin | United States
8:00 pm
J.E. Sunde is the solo project of Jonathan Sunde. Before striking out on his own, Jon spent years making beautifully unusual music with The Daredevil Christopher Wright. His sophomore record, Now I Feel Adored, will... Read more »
Feb
25
Sat
Feb 25 @ 4:00 pm – 4:30 pm
in-studio performance: Split Lip Rayfield
4:00 pm
Tune into WMSE as Split Lip Rayfield returns to our airwaves for another rip-roaring performance in advance of their show at Shank Hall later that night! LAWRENCE, KS – From the blood-red heart of Kansas,... Read more »
Feb
25
Sat
Feb 25 @ 8:00 pm – 11:30 pm
Split Lip Rayfield CD Release Party @Shank Hall @ Shank Hall | Milwaukee | Wisconsin | United States
8:00 pm
WMSE presents Split Lip Rayfield’s CD release party at Shank Hall. It’s completely fair to call these guys legends. It’s been more than two decades since they first mashed up their aggressive stew of acoustic... Read more »
Mar
5
Sun
Mar 5 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
WMSE's 15th Annual Rockabilly Chili @ MSOE Kern Center | Milwaukee | Wisconsin | United States
11:00 am
WMSE’s 15th Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is a chili competition that pits over 60 chilis from Milwaukee restaurants, cafes and caterers against one another to determine the city’s best chili as voted on by event attendees.... Read more »
Mar
9
Thu
Mar 9 @ 8:00 pm – 11:45 pm
Patti Smith Performs Horses at The Milwaukee Theatre @ Milwaukee Theatre | Lansing | Michigan | United States
8:00 pm
  WMSE Presents Patti Smith at the Milwaukee Theater – Do you know how to Pony? In the fall of 1975, Patti Smith gathered her band in Electric Lady Studios in New York City to... Read more »
Mar
10
Fri
Mar 10 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
MKE Unplugged: D'Amato w/ Cree Myles @ Helene Zelazlo Center | Milwaukee | Wisconsin | United States
8:00 pm
Enjoy an intimate, stripped down performance by Milwaukee soul singer D’Amato. Singer/songwriter Cree Myles to open the show. WMSE 91.7FM will be airing the concert LIVE so please arrive promptly by 7:30pm to find seating.... Read more »
Mar
18
Sat
Mar 18 @ 7:30 pm – 11:45 pm
Big Mother Gig, You're Pretty, The Probers, Slurr, Pet Engine, FS Camels @ The Turner Hall Ballroom | Milwaukee | Wisconsin | United States
7:30 pm
WMSE presents some of the most loved bands from the North Avenue scene reuniting for this very special night!
Mar
19
Sun
Mar 19 @ 11:00 am – 6:00 pm
WMSE Rock-N-Roll Bowling Tournament III @ Bay View Bowl | Milwaukee | Wisconsin | United States
11:00 am
  It’s baaaaaaack!  WMSE’s Rock-N-Roll Bowl returns for a third year.  Because of the success from last year’s tournament we’re bringing it back, bigger and better than before!  Once again we’re doubling the fun by... Read more »
Apr
5
Wed
Apr 5 @ 7:00 pm – 7:30 pm
interview: Lotus Ash
7:00 pm
Tune in as Matt talks to Milwaukee metal band, Lotus Ash. In late 2013 Members of Maidens, Northless, and Ellis came together to bring you riffs pulling from sludge, desert rock, drone, and Eastern influences.
