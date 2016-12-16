Need a last minute gift idea? DJ-designed WMSE T-shirts are in!

What do you get that hard to shop for person in your life? You get them one of the very cool, limited edition, DJ-designed WMSE T-shirts! Each T-shirt reflects the DJ’s personality and his or her show. Grab one of these very cool T-shirts for $25 while supplies last at wmse.org. All proceeds benefit WMSE. See them all here.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have such a talented group of DJs and when asked to do this for WMSE, none of them hesitated,” said Tom Crawford, station manager.

“I had already been kicking a WMSE T-shirt design around in my head for a few years. When I was asked to come up with something, I knew what I wanted to do,” said DJ Tom Wanderer, host of the Tom Wanderer Radio Experience. “The drawing is a stylized version of the mid-70s Realistic Patrolman 6 radio in my kitchen. That radio has been my conduit to WMSE for the past decade and I associate it so much with the programs that come pouring out of that little speaker. The fog coming out of it represents the fun, possibility and mystery of free form radio, and is based on the cover of The Velvet Underground’s Loaded. It also kind of looks like the radio is on the verge of melting down, which is cool too. I wanted the finished product to be colorful and upbeat.”

Kpolly’s blackbird T-shirt made its debut at this year’s WMSE Backyard BBQ. The Tiny Film Invasion host (and artist on his own right) said, “I love working with WMSE and was delighted to get the opportunity to design a shirt to represent them. I’m hoping it’s at least a fraction as cool and as they are.”

DJ Haven’s shirt definitely reflects her love for synth pop music! The host of Wave Tank said, “ I’m a designer, and hand lettering is one of my favorite things to do. Hand lettering is currently experiencing an explosion of popularity in the design world – it’s warm and playful energy is a welcome change from the sleek and sterile aesthetic of the past few decades.”

Anti-established in 1981, WMSE 91.7FM – Frontier Radio has grown into Milwaukee’s truest and longest standing music radio institution. A financially independent department of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), WMSE – with a 24 hour free-form format representing almost every musical genre – has been primarily funded by station listeners and community partners since 1997, genuinely earning the station the motto Community-Powered Independent Radio. Since the station’s founding, WMSE has been Milwaukee’s clear leader in support for the city’s local music scene, even developing two locally focused music segments. Every Tuesday night at 8PM a different area band performs live in the WMSE studios on the Local/Live segment. Each weekday at 1PM also features the Local Lunchbox segment – a half-hour segment featuring only local music. WMSE was the first music station in Milwaukee to stream their broadcast live on the internet at wmse.org.