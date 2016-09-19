Calendar Tickets When: December 4, 2016 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm 2016-12-04T16:00:00-06:00 2016-12-04T20:00:00-06:00 Where: Turner Hall Ballroom

1034 N 4th St

Milwaukee, WI 53203

USA

Cost: $50

Join The Sunday Big Band Show’s host, Dewey Gill, on Sunday, December 4 at the historic Turner Hall Ballroom for the Big Band Grandstand Gala and Silent Auction, presented by Milwaukee Magazine and the Ambassador Hotel.

Hosted by Jenny and Bob Hillis, in honor of Bob and Genie Friedman, the third annual event will feature “Sinatra & Basie at the Sands: A Tribute to the Men & their Music” with the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra opening the evening.

“Sinatra & Basie at The Sands: A Tribute to the Men and Their Music,” is a musical re-creation of Sinatra’s first live album, performed in 1966 with Count Basie, Sinatra at the Sands. The performance will feature conductor Michael Berkowitz with the 16-piece New Gene Krupa Orchestra and vocalist Tony Babino.

This celebration of jazz will include hors d’oeauvres, drink specials, and a silent auction with a large variety of different items to bid on.

Tickets are available now for $50 each.

Proceeds from this Gala and Silent Auction will go directly toward digitizing Dewey Gill’s big band vinyl collection, expanding WMSE’s ever-expanding Live Jazz Stream, and supporting WMSE’s musical programming.



