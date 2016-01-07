Brewcity Bruisers

Calendar Tickets When: January 7, 2017 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm 2017-01-07T18:00:00-06:00 2017-01-07T22:00:00-06:00 Where: UW Panther Arena

400 W Kilbourn Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53203

USA

Cost: Adult, in advance: $15.00 Adult, day-of-bout: $18.00 Kids 6-12, seniors 55+, military, in advance: $12.00 Kids 6-12, seniors 55+, military, day-of-bout: $15.00 WMSE Sponsored & Partner Events

It’s the first bout of the season, which is a double header – watch the Maiden Milwaukee take on the Shevil Knevils as well as a match up between the Crazy 8’s and the Rushin’ Rollettes. The action never stops! This is great time for the entire family.