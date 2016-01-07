When:
January 7, 2017 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
2017-01-07T18:00:00-06:00
2017-01-07T22:00:00-06:00
Where:
UW Panther Arena
400 W Kilbourn Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53203
USA
400 W Kilbourn Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53203
USA
Cost:
Adult, in advance: $15.00 Adult, day-of-bout: $18.00 Kids 6-12, seniors 55+, military, in advance: $12.00 Kids 6-12, seniors 55+, military, day-of-bout: $15.00
Contact:
Brewcity Bruisers
1-800-745-3000.
It’s the first bout of the season, which is a double header – watch the Maiden Milwaukee take on the Shevil Knevils as well as a match up between the Crazy 8’s and the Rushin’ Rollettes. The action never stops! This is great time for the entire family.
The bouts are on Saturday, Jan 7 (not Friday).