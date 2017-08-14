Celebrate 91.7 Day w/ Dead Cross (Mike Patton & Dave Lombardi)

Dead Cross Turner Hall Ballroom

600X600DeadCrossCelebrate 91.7 day at Turner Hall with Dead Cross!

Faith No More • Mr. Bungle • Slayer • Fantomas • The Locust • Suicidal Tendencies • Tomahawk

The impressive, expansive, and eclectic list of prior bands they’ve collectively played in would be enough to ensure the unyielding ferocity of the music… but Dead Cross stands on its own, speaks volumes with its multilayered evil-genius vocals, manic guitar riffs, and brutal rhythms.

  1. Emily Kastelic

    You guys have any giveaways going for this? My 2 boyfriends and I want to go so bad but we’re broke. Help us be awesome at this concert!

