Celebrate 91.7 day at Turner Hall with Dead Cross!

Faith No More • Mr. Bungle • Slayer • Fantomas • The Locust • Suicidal Tendencies • Tomahawk

The impressive, expansive, and eclectic list of prior bands they’ve collectively played in would be enough to ensure the unyielding ferocity of the music… but Dead Cross stands on its own, speaks volumes with its multilayered evil-genius vocals, manic guitar riffs, and brutal rhythms.