Tune into Zero Hour with Andy Turner on 414 MKE Day as the legendary Greg Cartwright of the Reigning Sound and Oblivians talks about his connection to the 414, and his history with our city, premiering Dusty Medical Records’ 50th release – a two-song 7″ recorded live at Linneman’s during DMR’s 10th Anniversary Festival in 2015. WMSE.org or 91.7 FM to hear the interview and song premiere!