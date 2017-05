Calendar When: May 1, 2017 @ 5:00 pm – 5:30 pm 2017-05-01T17:00:00-05:00 2017-05-01T17:30:00-05:00 Cost: Free Phone Interview

Join WMSE’s Tom Crawford as he chats with Todd Rundgren before two Wisconsin-based shows. In Milwaukee, Rundgren returns to The Pabst Theater for a multi-media production, performing selections from his forthcoming album White Knight as well as lots of classics. WMSE.org or 91.7 FM to listen.