Milwaukee’s bedroom maestro of ethereally minimalistic electro-hip hop soundscapes a la Boards Of Canada, Casino Versus Japan and The Books is called LBN667 who has been releasing music on SoundCloud, Bandcamp and other avenues since 2012. His most recent release is called Leviathan; expect to hear his newest tracks from that release on Local/Live.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, December 20th to hear a live performance and interview with LBN667 – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by The Garage.