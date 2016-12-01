Local/Live: December 20 — LBN667

Posted by .

Calendar
When:
December 20, 2016 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
2016-12-20T18:00:00-06:00
2016-12-20T19:00:00-06:00
Cost:
Free
In-Studio Interview In-Studio Performance Local/Live Performance Specialty Programming
91.7 FM LBN667 Local/Live WMSE
LBN667

Milwaukee’s bedroom maestro of ethereally minimalistic electro-hip hop soundscapes a la Boards Of Canada, Casino Versus Japan and The Books is called LBN667 who has been releasing music on SoundCloud, Bandcamp and other avenues since 2012. His most recent release is called Leviathan; expect to hear his newest tracks from that release on Local/Live.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, December 20th to hear a live performance and interview with LBN667  – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by The Garage.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply


 