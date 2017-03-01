The Hullmen were recently described as “intriguing hard rock from Wisconsin ” by Maximum Rock and Roll magazine, which while odd, is right on the nail.

For nine years and counting, the Hullmen have been pummeling punk, surf, garage and rock into their own distinct formula. The Hullmen are Milwaukee scene vets that have a strong back catalog and don’t plan on ditching the scene anytime soon!

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, March 7th to hear a live performance and interview with the Hullmen before they play a bunch of spring shows (starting with a gig with Indonesian Junk and Trolley at Club Garibaldi’s on WMSE’s bday, March 17th!) and release a brand new record – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by The Garage.