Reggae Vibrations Presents – Mike Love

Posted by .

When:
September 9, 2017 @ 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm
2017-09-09T19:00:00-05:00
2017-09-09T23:30:00-05:00
Where:
The Back Room at Colectivo
2211 N Prospect Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53202
USA
Cost:
$15
Contact:
Pabst Theater Group
Event website
WMSE Sponsored & Partner Events
Colectivo Mike Love Pabst Theater Group Reggae Vibrations

600x600-mikelove-2017Revolutionary music may seem hard to come by in these days and long gone is the era of artists like Bob Marley & The Clash bringing their messages to the masses. Meet Mike Love. One of reggae music’s rising stars. His songs take you on a journey, one of healing and inspiration. One designed to help you on your path to knowledge, wisdom and understanding. Discover the music of Mike Love.

Comments

  1. Todd Hext

    Sorry I missed your show!! Do you have a website or show coming up where I can hear your sound?

    Reply

Leave a Reply


 