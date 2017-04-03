Calendar When: May 11, 2017 @ 5:00 pm – May 14, 2017 @ 2:00 am 2017-05-11T17:00:00-05:00 2017-05-14T02:00:00-05:00 Where: Boone & Crockett, Company Brewing, Cactus Club

Cost: All Festival Pass $40 WMSE Sponsored & Partner Events

WMSE presents Milwaukee Psych Fest V: Resistance taking place all over Milwaukee. You like music – you’ll love this festival.

Thursday May 11th @ Boone & Crockett

11:00-Al Lover (DJ Set)

10:00-Heaven’s Gateway Drugs

9:00-Dead Feathers

8:00-The Harlequins

7:00-Moon Rats

6:00-Diagonal

Visuals by Bread Mothers

5pm. $10

Friday May 12th @ Cactus Club

12:00-Holy Wave

11:00-L.A. Witch

10:00-Mr. Elevator

9:00-Al Lover

8:00-Moss Folk

Visuals by Mad Alchemy

7pm. $15

Saturday May 13th @ Company Brewing (Two stages. One indoor, one outdoor)

12:00-Vocokesh (out)

12:30-Ravi/Lola (in)

1:00-Dirty Dancing (out)

1:30-Black Thumb (in)

2:00-Mark Waldoch (out)

2:30-Bill MacKay (in)

3:00-All Seeing Eyes (out)

3:30-Foreign Goods (in)

4:00-Drugs Dragons (out)

4:30-Calliope (in)

5:00-Snoozy Moon (out)

5:30- Def Harmonic (in)

6: 00- Baby Birds Don’t Drink Milk (out)

6:30-Chatham Rise (in)

7:00-Plastic Crimewave Syndicate (out)

7:30-Nest Egg (in)

8:00-Floorian (out)

8:30-Magas (in)

9:00-Flavor Crystals (out)

INSIDE

10:00-Doug Tuttle

11:00-Ancient River

12:00-Kikagaku Moyo

Visuals by Mad Alchemy

11am. $25

All festival pass $40-includes admission to all three shows, an MPF button and the limited edition 2xCD compilation (mastered by Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering and duplicated by Sooper Dooper) featuring tracks from MPF V performers.

