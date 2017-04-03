WMSE presents Milwaukee Psych Fest V: Resistance taking place all over Milwaukee. You like music – you’ll love this festival.
Thursday May 11th @ Boone & Crockett
11:00-Al Lover (DJ Set)
10:00-Heaven’s Gateway Drugs
9:00-Dead Feathers
8:00-The Harlequins
7:00-Moon Rats
6:00-Diagonal
Visuals by Bread Mothers
5pm. $10
Friday May 12th @ Cactus Club
12:00-Holy Wave
11:00-L.A. Witch
10:00-Mr. Elevator
9:00-Al Lover
8:00-Moss Folk
Visuals by Mad Alchemy
7pm. $15
Saturday May 13th @ Company Brewing (Two stages. One indoor, one outdoor)
12:00-Vocokesh (out)
12:30-Ravi/Lola (in)
1:00-Dirty Dancing (out)
1:30-Black Thumb (in)
2:00-Mark Waldoch (out)
2:30-Bill MacKay (in)
3:00-All Seeing Eyes (out)
3:30-Foreign Goods (in)
4:00-Drugs Dragons (out)
4:30-Calliope (in)
5:00-Snoozy Moon (out)
5:30- Def Harmonic (in)
6: 00- Baby Birds Don’t Drink Milk (out)
6:30-Chatham Rise (in)
7:00-Plastic Crimewave Syndicate (out)
7:30-Nest Egg (in)
8:00-Floorian (out)
8:30-Magas (in)
9:00-Flavor Crystals (out)
INSIDE
10:00-Doug Tuttle
11:00-Ancient River
12:00-Kikagaku Moyo
Visuals by Mad Alchemy
11am. $25
All festival pass $40-includes admission to all three shows, an MPF button and the limited edition 2xCD compilation (mastered by Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering and duplicated by Sooper Dooper) featuring tracks from MPF V performers.
Music
How does one obtain a weekend pass