WMSE Presents Patti Smith at the Milwaukee Theater –

Do you know how to Pony?

In the fall of 1975, Patti Smith gathered her band in Electric Lady Studios in New York City to record her debut album, Horses. Released on November 10 of that year by Arista Records, it has come to be regarded as a seminal and landmark recording that continues to have resonance and relevance for succeeding generations of musicians and artists.

Now, forty plus years later, Smith will honor the longevity and lasting influence of the album with a series of special shows centered around the album.

“It will be a true, proud celebration,” Patti says of her intent to perform Horses in its entirety. She will be accompanied by two members of the original group, Lenny Kaye and Jay Dee Daugherty, along with bassist / keyboardist Tony Shanahan, who has been a part of Her Band for twenty years.

Presented by Peter Jest