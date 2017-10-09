With his unique voice, unique song writing and even more unique and original double necked “Guit-Steel” guitar (a double necked instrument combining standard guitar with steel guitar), there has absolutely never been anyone like Junior Brown. He’s an American Original. Inspired by country music of the 1950’s, there is a dependable consistency in Junior’s writing style, yet he’s always full of surprises, incorporating a variety of American music styles beyond country, including rock and roll, blues, bluegrass and western swing.