Calendar Tickets When: September 9, 2017 @ 11:59 pm – September 10, 2017 @ 1:29 am 2017-09-09T23:59:00-05:00 2017-09-10T01:29:00-05:00 Where: Oriental Theatre

2230 N Farwell Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

USA

Cost: $10 WMSE Sponsored & Partner Events

WMSE is the official sponsor for the Oriental Theatre’s, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Taking place the second Saturday of each month, the next showing is Sept. 10. The longest-running midnight movie of all time features some of the best characters to hit the big screen – Dr. Frank N. Furter, Brad, Janet, and Riff Raff. It’s a delightful spoof of Hollywood horror movies. Sensual Dreamcast hosts the evening leading the audience through a very fun and sometimes rowdy interactive experience! So grab your tickets and get ready to dance the “Time Warp” with all the rest of the Rocky Horror fanatics.