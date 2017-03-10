We’re celebrating 36 years of Sound and Vision all week long!
Monday, March 13
Simon Kirke on The Rock Ride
WMSE Studio
Tuesday, March 14
Local/Live From Club Garibaldi (2501 S. Superior)
Twin Brother
5:30PM
Wednesday, March 15
Bring Your Own Vinyl
Hosted by DJ Asche
Camino (434 S 2nd St)
Thursday, March 16
Big Mother Gig
Interview
6:30PM
DIGBII (members of Clamnation)
In-Studio Performance
7:30 PM
Friday, March 17
Friday Night Freak Show: The Boondock Saints
DJ Sid spins at 8PM / Movie starts at 9PM
Times Cinema
5906 W Vliet St
Sunday, March 19
Rock-N-Roll Bowl III
1st flight – 11:30 / 2nd Flight – 2:30
Bay View Bowl
2416 S Kinnickinnic Ave
What about the show at Club Garibaldi on Friday night?