WMSE: 36 Years of Sound And Vision

Posted by .

Calendar
When:
March 13, 2017 @ 9:00 am – March 19, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
2017-03-13T09:00:00-05:00
2017-03-19T17:00:00-05:00
Where:
ALL Over Milwaukee!
Cost:
Free
Contact:
WMSE
414-277-7247
Event website
WMSE Event WMSE Sponsored & Partner Events
36th Anniversary Big Mother Gig Camino DIGBII Friday Night Freak Show Rock-N-Roll Bowl III Simon Kirke

500x500_36YearsWe’re celebrating 36 years of Sound and Vision all week long!

Monday, March 13
Simon Kirke on The Rock Ride
WMSE Studio

Tuesday, March 14
Local/Live From Club Garibaldi (2501 S. Superior)
Twin Brother
5:30PM

Wednesday, March 15
Bring Your Own Vinyl
Hosted by DJ Asche
Camino (434 S 2nd St)

Thursday, March 16
Big Mother Gig
Interview
6:30PM

DIGBII (members of Clamnation)
In-Studio Performance
7:30 PM

Friday, March 17
Friday Night Freak Show: The Boondock Saints
DJ Sid spins at 8PM / Movie starts at 9PM
Times Cinema
5906 W Vliet St

Sunday, March 19
Rock-N-Roll Bowl III
1st flight – 11:30 / 2nd Flight – 2:30
Bay View Bowl
2416 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Comments

Leave a Reply


 