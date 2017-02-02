International Clash Day on WMSE

WMSE loves The Clash, so we couldn’t pass up a chance to join forces with KEXP in Seattle and cities around the world to celebrate the 5th International Clash Day.

Tune into the Mighty 91 from 12:30pm – 6pm to listen to two back-to-back all-Clash programs, kicking off with DJ Von Munz taking over the Rockleidoscope Show to serve up a two+ hour Clash licorice pizza party and Marty will continue the festivities on Tuesdays With Marty for and additional three hours of Clash classics. Listen live or in the archives at WMSE.org.

From KEXP on International Clash Day’s origins: “International Clash Day was created because of our love of great music, the rebellious nature of the band, the insane catalog to play from and because there really was nothing else going on that day,” said KEXP DJ John Richards.”

Tune into WMSE as we echo that love of the Clash with the help of our friends at KEXP in Seattle!

