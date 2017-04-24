Local Lunchbox – Monday, April 24, 2017

Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on Armed Fauxes Radio, Faux Eyes played for you:

<a href="http://thequilz.bandcamp.com/track/with-a-boy-like-you" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://thequilz.bandcamp.com/track/with-a-boy-like-you', 'With A Boy Like You by The Quilz']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">With A Boy Like You by The Quilz</a>

<a href="http://pilesmilwaukee.bandcamp.com/album/expeller" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://pilesmilwaukee.bandcamp.com/album/expeller', 'Expeller by PILES']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Expeller by PILES</a>

<a href="http://whipsband.bandcamp.com/album/the-ride" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://whipsband.bandcamp.com/album/the-ride', 'The Ride by Whips']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">The Ride by Whips</a>

<a href="http://midnightreruns.bandcamp.com/album/spectator-sports" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://midnightreruns.bandcamp.com/album/spectator-sports', 'Spectator Sports by Midnight Reruns']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Spectator Sports by Midnight Reruns</a>

Local Lunchbox is brought to you by Outpost Natural Foods. Tune in Tuesday during the Rockleidoscope with Erin for your next tasty treat!