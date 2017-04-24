Local Lunchbox – Monday, April 24, 2017

There comes a point in every long-running band’s career when listeners (and writers) start tossing around words like “veterans” and “fixtures.” Ready or not, The Fatty Acids have arrived at that point. Over the course of seven-plus... Read more »
Milwaukee’s largest local music event is back for 2017! This is a great opportunity for art and music supporters to check out local talent and help art teachers at the same time! APT will take... Read more »
Newski rocks in the grand tradition of Billy Bragg (and, more recently, Frank Turner), blending the sound of driving folk into songs that have the spirit (and occasionally the sound) of punk.” -AV Club “Loudest... Read more »
I love the local selection and I was attempting to find the name of an absolutely gorgeous piece I heard but it isn’t listed here. I believe I heard him say it was by “Liz/Liv Miller” and it was a slow song with an orchestra. It sounded like it came off a record with the needle scratch and the wonderful way her voice filled the room. The beginning lyrics go “I am so lonesome for you baby,/ why’d you have to go away./ still I hear your laughter/”. I have a sneaking suspicion the DJ snuck it in as a last song before the lunchbox and I would be so grateful if Faux Eyes would divulge the name of the song. Thanks so much – I hope you all have a wonderful week.
Hi Kahra!
It was a new song by Liv Mueller and didn’t have a video or an audio link (Bandcamp, Soundcloud, etc.) to post, so I had to leave it off of this post. You can see Faux Eyes’ playlist here:
http://www.wmse.org/playlists/?station=wmse&ptype=i&spinitron-month=Apr&spinitron-year=2017&playlist=22982
…that should show you the info you need.
You can also find Liv at: https://www.facebook.com/Livmuellermusic/
I’m sure she will be posting her upcoming shows and where you can find her new album!