Local Lunchbox – Monday, January 2, 2017

Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on Armed Fauxes Radio, J.d’Cell (subbing for Faux Eyes) played for you:

<a href="http://gaussmke.bandcamp.com/album/thalweg" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://gaussmke.bandcamp.com/album/thalweg', 'Thalweg by Gauss']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Thalweg by Gauss</a>