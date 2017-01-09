Local Lunchbox – Monday, January 9, 2017

One might first recognize Vincent VanGREAT as a producer from Milwaukee’s SAFS Crew, but recently (and more than ever), his singular name is sticking out since creating and releasing his own material last year. His solo... Read more »
WMSE presents The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s third Secret Symphony pop-up concert at Milwaukee Public Library’s Central Branch on January 12, 2017. Guest conductor JoAnn Falletta will lead the MSO in Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. The event begins... Read more »
WMSE presents, the Milwaukee Records’ Local Coverage. After two years of fun philanthropy, Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage benefit returns to Turner Hall Ballroom. An eclectic cast of 10 local acts from all corners of the... Read more »
WMSE 91.7FM presents a very special Friday Night Freak Show at the Times Cinema. In remembrance of David Bowie’s passing one year ago this month, we present LABYRINTH. DJ spin at 8, movie at 9.... Read more »