Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Von Munz Vinyl Variety Show Eric played for you:

Demonseed by King Eye & the Squirts

Caught In The Darkness by Trolley

Stars In The Night by Indonesian Junk

Fox Face – Spoil + Destroy by Dirtnap Records

Buzz by Platinum Boys

Dogs of Entertainment by The Fatty Acids

