Local Lunchbox — Thursday, January 5, 2017

Upcoming Events
Jan
5
Thu
6:00 pm Engineering Solutions in a Viole... @ Todd Wehr
Engineering Solutions in a Viole... @ Todd Wehr
Jan 5 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
“Engineering Solutions in a Violent World,” a program that fosters student and community discussions on violence and its relationship to technology, politics, and survival, welcomes Will Murphy and Rob Harvey – two detectives from Orlando,... Read more »
6:00 pm Patti Smith Radio Drill Time @ WMSE
Patti Smith Radio Drill Time @ WMSE
Jan 5 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Tom Crawford hosts a “Tribute to Patti Smith and her return to Milwaukee.” Shank Hall owner Peter Jest and The Shepherd Express’ Dave Luhrssen join Tom to talk about this incredible event and Patti’s music... Read more »
7:30 pm Sonny Knight And The Lakers @ Sh... @ Shank Hall
Sonny Knight And The Lakers @ Sh... @ Shank Hall
Jan 5 @ 7:30 pm – 11:45 pm
WMSE presents Sonny Knight & The Lakers. You caught them at our Backyard BBQ and know that they guarantee a great time. Get ready to dance and shake it at Shank Hall.
Jan
10
Tue
6:00 pm Local/Live: January 10 — Vincent...
Local/Live: January 10 — Vincent...
Jan 10 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
One might first recognize Vincent VanGREAT as a producer from Milwaukee’s SAFS Crew, but recently (and more than ever), his singular name is sticking out since creating and releasing his own material last year. His solo... Read more »