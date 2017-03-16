Local Lunchbox — Thursday, March 16, 2017

We’re celebrating 36 years of Sound and Vision all week long! Monday, March 13 Simon Kirke on The Rock Ride WMSE Studio Tuesday, March 14 Local/Live From Club Garibaldi (2501 S. Superior) Twin Brother 5:30PM... Read more »
Join Milwaukee’s Big Mother Gig on the WMSE airwaves in advance of their reunion show at Turner Hall on Saturday, March 18th. Big Mother Gig will host their first show in twenty years, joined by... Read more »
Tune into WMSE to listen to a live performance from Digbii, a four-piece ensemble adding a fresh sound to the Milwaukee jazz music scene. With a powerful blend of original compositions and improvisation, Digbii takes... Read more »
“The Technology of Violence,” March 16th, Todd Wehr Auditorium, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.: Milwaukee Police Officer James R. McNichol, of the Milwaukee Police Department’s Intelligence Fusion Center, will discuss how such technologies as ShotSpotter can be... Read more »