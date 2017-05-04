Local Lunchbox – Thursday, May 4, 2017

Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Von Munz Vinyl Variety Show Eric played for you:

<a href="http://calliope-mke.bandcamp.com/album/sea-of-red-brujo-7-romanus-records" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://calliope-mke.bandcamp.com/album/sea-of-red-brujo-7-romanus-records', 'Sea of Red // Brujo 7″ (Romanus Records) by Calliope']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Sea of Red // Brujo 7″ (Romanus Records) by Calliope</a>

<a href="http://whipsband.bandcamp.com/album/the-ride" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://whipsband.bandcamp.com/album/the-ride', 'The Ride by Whips']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">The Ride by Whips</a>



<a href="http://platinumboys.bandcamp.com/album/buzz" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://platinumboys.bandcamp.com/album/buzz', 'Buzz by Platinum Boys']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Buzz by Platinum Boys</a>

<a href="http://rammalammamilwaukee.bandcamp.com/album/ice-cream" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://rammalammamilwaukee.bandcamp.com/album/ice-cream', 'Ice Cream by Ramma Lamma']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Ice Cream by Ramma Lamma</a>

Local Lunchbox is brought to you by Outpost Natural Foods. Tune in Friday on Zero Hour with Andy for your next tasty treat!