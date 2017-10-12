Local Lunchbox – Thursday, October 12, 2017

Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Von Munz Vinyl Variety Show Eric played for you:

<a href="http://rumbarrecords.bandcamp.com/album/stars-in-the-night" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://rumbarrecords.bandcamp.com/album/stars-in-the-night', 'Stars In The Night by Indonesian Junk']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Stars In The Night by Indonesian Junk</a>

<a href="http://rumbarrecords.bandcamp.com/album/stars-in-the-night" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://rumbarrecords.bandcamp.com/album/stars-in-the-night', 'Stars In The Night by Indonesian Junk']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Stars In The Night by Indonesian Junk</a>

<a href="http://rumbarrecords.bandcamp.com/album/stars-in-the-night" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://rumbarrecords.bandcamp.com/album/stars-in-the-night', 'Stars In The Night by Indonesian Junk']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Stars In The Night by Indonesian Junk</a>

<a href="http://xposed4heads.bandcamp.com/album/urgency-squad" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://xposed4heads.bandcamp.com/album/urgency-squad', 'Urgency Squad by Xposed 4Heads']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Urgency Squad by Xposed 4Heads</a>