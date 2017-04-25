Local Lunchbox – Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Rockleidoscope Show, Erin played for you:

<a href="http://midnightreruns.bandcamp.com/album/spectator-sports" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://midnightreruns.bandcamp.com/album/spectator-sports', 'Spectator Sports by Midnight Reruns']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Spectator Sports by Midnight Reruns</a>

<a href="http://nickelandrose.bandcamp.com/album/oh-sweet-love" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://nickelandrose.bandcamp.com/album/oh-sweet-love', 'Oh Sweet Love by Nickel&Rose']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Oh Sweet Love by Nickel&Rose</a>

<a href="http://worldwidedirt.bandcamp.com/album/youre-doing-what-i-should-have-done-2" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://worldwidedirt.bandcamp.com/album/youre-doing-what-i-should-have-done-2', 'You’re Doing What I Should Have Done by Sean Williamson']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">You’re Doing What I Should Have Done by Sean Williamson</a>

Local Lunchbox is brought to you by Outpost Natural Foods. Tune in Wednesday during Squid Inc. with Sid for your next tasty treat!