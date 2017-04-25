Local Lunchbox – Tuesday, April 25, 2017

There comes a point in every long-running band’s career when listeners (and writers) start tossing around words like “veterans” and “fixtures.” Ready or not, The Fatty Acids have arrived at that point. Over the course of seven-plus... Read more »
Milwaukee's largest local music event is back for 2017! This is a great opportunity for art and music supporters to check out local talent and help art teachers at the same time! APT will take...
Newski rocks in the grand tradition of Billy Bragg (and, more recently, Frank Turner), blending the sound of driving folk into songs that have the spirit (and occasionally the sound) of punk." -AV Club "Loudest...