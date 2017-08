Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Rockleidoscope Show, Erin played for you:

Demo by Bum alum

Cheer Up by Soul Low

PRF BBQ MKE Band Sampler by PRF BBQ MKE Band Sampler

Current by Cairns

Crashing into Nowhere by Apollo Vermouth

Kid by The Mike Benign Compulsion

