Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Rockleidoscope Show, Erin played for you:

Spoil + Destroy by Fox Face

misery.dev – select by Black Lines, Din Sky



The Other End of the Knife by Bad Bread

Local Lunchbox is brought to you by Outpost Natural Foods. Tune in Wednesday during Squid Inc. with Sid for your next tasty treat!