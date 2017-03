Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Rockleidoscope Show, Erin played for you:

Spectator Sports by Midnight Reruns

Expeller by PILES

Buzz by Platinum Boys

Dogs of Entertainment by The Fatty Acids

ROCKET PALOMA by ROCKET PALOMA

Local Lunchbox is brought to you by Outpost Natural Foods. Tune in Wednesday during Squid Inc. with Sid for your next tasty treat!