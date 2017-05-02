Local Lunchbox – Tuesday, May 2, 2017

WMSE travels to Club Garibaldi’s on Tuesday, May 2nd to host another great evening of local music for our Local/Live at Club Garibaldi’s series. It’s the final one until September, so join us! “School’s out... Read more »
WMSE presents Joseph Huber’s record release show. Joseph Huber’s 4th solo release, ‘The Suffering Stage’ is a shift both in writing style and in it’s filled-out production style, which looks beyond his usual minimalist folk... Read more »
WMSE presents Milwaukee Psych Fest V: Resistance taking place all over Milwaukee. You like music – you’ll love this festival. Thursday May 11th @ Boone & Crockett 11:00-Al Lover (DJ Set) 10:00-Heaven’s Gateway Drugs 9:00-Dead... Read more »
WMSE presents Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues with Sam Lay. “Muddy Waters Meets Mozart” with Blues Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Legend Sam Lay and Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues. Original iconic drummer for Muddy Waters,... Read more »