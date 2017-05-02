Local Lunchbox – Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Rockleidoscope Show, Erin played for you:

<a href="http://whipsband.bandcamp.com/album/the-ride" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://whipsband.bandcamp.com/album/the-ride', 'The Ride by Whips']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">The Ride by Whips</a>

<a href="http://midnightreruns.bandcamp.com/album/spectator-sports" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://midnightreruns.bandcamp.com/album/spectator-sports', 'Spectator Sports by Midnight Reruns']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Spectator Sports by Midnight Reruns</a>

<a href="http://thefattyacids.bandcamp.com/album/dogs-of-entertainment" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://thefattyacids.bandcamp.com/album/dogs-of-entertainment', 'Dogs of Entertainment by The Fatty Acids']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Dogs of Entertainment by The Fatty Acids</a>