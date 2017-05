Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Rockleidoscope Show, Erin played for you:

Spectator Sports by Midnight Reruns



The Lead Singer Of Genesis by Def Harmonic

Sound and Light by NO/NO

Expeller by PILES

The Ride by Whips

Local Lunchbox is brought to you by Outpost Natural Foods. Tune in Wednesday during Squid Inc. with Sid for your next tasty treat!