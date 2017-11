Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on the Rockleidoscope Show, Erin played for you:

A Dying Emperor Within A Dying Empire (Snag + Social Caterpillar Split) by Social Caterpillar

A Dying Emperor Within A Dying Empire (Snag + Social Caterpillar Split) by Snag

Sundial Mottos by Sundial Mottos

Getting High by Jonathan Burks

Demo by Bum alum

Spoil + Destroy by Fox Face

Local Lunchbox is brought to you by Outpost Natural Foods. Tune in Wednesday during Squid Inc. with Sid for your next tasty treat!