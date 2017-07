Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on Squid Inc., Sid played for you:



Angry Red Live by Ratbatspider

The Other End of the Knife by Bad Bread

No Cover by Hi/Jack

Ferguson (Single) by Devil Met Contention

Heywood by Twin Brother

Road Kill From Outer Space 7″ by Brain-Bats

