Today for the “Local Lunchbox” segment on Squid Inc., Sid played for you:



Spectator Sports by Midnight Reruns



Cartoon Moon by Dead Horses

Ode 2 A Luv Affair LP by B~Free

Local Lunchbox is brought to you by Outpost Natural Foods. Tune in Thursday during the Von Munz Vinyl Variety Show with Eric for your next tasty treat!