Local/Live: April 11– CTT

Milwaukee’s CTT’s debut self-titled album spins tales of the desperate road, convenience store trysts, Rust Belt anthems and memoirs of unbridled lonesome success. Equal parts punk, blues, country and metal instill the tracks with a mix of elements true to the experience of a Mack truck crashing into a fast food drive-thru for after show catering.

The band idea was formed by a tequila-soaked Carlo Santiago who instructed the other members that they were to join his band or suffer the consequences of missed opportunity to rock the heck out. Within a few months, the band recorded their debut and have been wrenching audiences ever since.

CTT features:

Joe Cool (AKA Bill Brunke), Vocals:

A seasoned vocalist, sound man, and entrepreneur. He ran music clubs in Milwaukee (Filter Inn, Reed Street Station) as well as run sound at Minneapolis’ Turf Club. Notable curation and club bookings included Clutch and 12Rods. He is the voice of Billy Bon Scott and also a founding member of the now-defunct Blake 7 and Fictional Gods.

Carlo Santiago (AKA Brian Miller), Guitar:

Respected sound man in Milwaukee at the Globe East, touring with the Violent Femmes and also stage-handing at the Pabst. His guitar credits include Miss Trixie, Mudflap, among others.

Gig (AKA Jeff Hamilton), Lap Steel Guitar:

Acclaimed Producer and multi-instrumentalist; Gig/Jeff has performed with Uriah Heep, Dennis De Young (founding member and lead singer of Styx) and for the past 12yrs Violent Femmes. Gig cut his road teeth w/ seminal Milwaukee-based band The Probers in the ’90’s and countless other Midwest bands.

Bobby LaRue (AKA Matt Glynn), Bass:

Experienced stage rigger and Bass player, Bobby spent time in California woodshedding on his craft before coming back home to enthrall audiences. An original member of Fictional Gods.

Chest Rockwell (AKA Dan Niedziejko), Drums:

Steady, experienced drummer and recording aficionado, played with local notables Miss Trixie, Dorian Gray and Sleepersound (currently).

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, April 11th to hear a live performance and interview from CTT — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

