Local/Live: April 18– Gauss

Gauss is a Milwaukee musical collective formed in 2012 with origins in the Riverwest basement scene.

Punk music inspires their ethos and intensity and a desire to escape punk music propels their continual evolution in sound and songwriting.

Now featuring trumpet, violin, and keys, Gauss appears to be a post-rock chamber group. However, they’re equally capable of hair-rising feedback, subtle pop covers, backing up rappers, and making enchanting new sounds every year.

Gauss is getting ready to release brand new material and will be playing two upcoming shows in April: the first on Friday, April 21st at the High Dive (which is a benefit for the MacCannon Brown Homeless Sanctuary) and Saturday, April 29th (for Arte Para Todos 2017 with Foreign Goods).

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, April 18th to hear a live performance and interview from Gauss in advance of those shows and the new release — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

