Local/Live: April 4 – WHIPS @ Club Garibaldi’s

WMSE once again travels to Club Garibaldi’s to host a live performance by a local musician or group for our monthly Local/Live at Club Garibaldi’s series…

On Tuesday, April 4th, get caught up in one of Milwaukee’s biggest rock ‘n roll forces, Whips, as they debut brand new music from new album, The Ride.

You can listen live over the airwaves or get in on the action, on-site by participating as an audience member. This event is FREE and open to the 21+ public and lots of fun! And as always, WMSE Music Director Erin Wolf and co-host Cal Roach (and YOU), will lead our musical guest through questions in between the live performance.

Doors are at 5:30pm, segment starts at 6pm and runs until 7pm. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

If you can’t join us for the live segment and show at Club Garibaldi, please tune in, per usual, to 91.7 FM (or stream online at WMSE.org) at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by The Garage.

About Whips:

Milwaukee indie rock quartet Whips, featuring members of The Academy Is…, Red Knife Lottery, and Call Me Lightning, have announced their second full-length album, The Ride, which will be released on April 7 via Skeletal Lightning. Whips shared the first single from the album “Goldmine” recently via Milwaukee Record, a song lush with infectious hooks and angular, manic musicianship.