Local/Live: August 15th – Rose of the West

Milwaukee’s Rose of the West creates cinematic and dreamy synth-pop with a dark side, juxtaposing both cool and warm atmospherics, lead by Gina Barrington’s otherworldly vocals. Barrington’s knack for storytelling on the band’s debut singles – “Hunters Will” and “Love & War” – lends depth to those cool and warm sounds where nothing is as it seems, creating a listening experience that is pleasantly unsettling and alluring.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, August 15th to listen to a live set from Rose of the West — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

