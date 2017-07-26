Local/Live: August 1st – Moon Rats

A collection of Milwaukee music-scene veterans have formed a new band, Moon Rats, and are stoked to announce the release of their debut album, Highway Lord.

The band itself is an amalgamation of musicians from bands (Calliope, The Rashita Joneses, Sonic J and Myles Coyne) whose styles range wildly from folk to psych and stoner rock.

The album developed a sound which the band has dubbed ‘stoner-psych rat-metal for motorcycle enthusiasts’ as it took them through seven creeping and heavily fuzz-laden tracks, which follow the path of realization for the legendary hero, the Highway Lord.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, August 1st to listen to a live set from Moon Rats — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.