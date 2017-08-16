Local/Live: August 22nd – Snag

Snag confronts themes of antipathy for late-capitalism, police violence, and environmental catastrophe with fury and despair. Theirs is a generation with a deep sense of injustice and impending loss. They draw influence from the early 2000s touchstones City of Caterpillar, Majority Rule, and Brand New, bands that informed an adolescent sneer that has matured into an adulthood of ambivalence and precarity.

Snag formed in 2016 and began playing shows in early 2017, emphasizing intertextuality of audio samples and video montage during their performances. Their self-titled debut EP is available online and will be released as a cassette at the end of the summer, 2017.

Personnel:

Sam Szymborski – guitar and vocals

Bryan Wysocki – drums and vocals

Peter Murphy – bass and vocals

Tags: climate change, emo, hardcore

Members of: Marcy, Eaten By Trees, Living & Wrestling

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, August 22nd to listen to a live set from Snag— WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.