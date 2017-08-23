Local/Live: August 29th – Bootleg Bessie

Experience a modern revival of the classic Southern Delta Blues sound with Milwaukee three-piece, Bootleg Bessie. Mark Becker (bass), Josh Rauen (guitar + lead vocals) and Richard “Dicky” Paul (drums) pay tribute to American roots rock with high-energy, instrumental improvisations, exploring artists who helped influence the tried and true classic rock sound. The band’s latest release, Here You Go, was just released earlier this year.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, August 29th to listen to a live set from Bootleg Bessie — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

