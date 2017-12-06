Local/Live: December 12 – WMSE’s Annual Holiday Local/Live with Space Raft & Friends @ Club Garibaldi’s

On Tuesday, December 12th (yes, the SECOND Tuesday of the month for this time, only), WMSE welcomes Space Raft to the stage of Club Garibaldi’s to share in our annual holiday radio tradition with the help of some very special local guest musicians!

Join Space Raft for a very Special Local/Live at Club Garibaldi’s as they celebrate the release of their new single “Another Holiday Is Here” and ask some talented folks from the Milwaukee music scene to perform holiday favorites and their own originals, bound to be future holiday classics; Testa Rosa, Marielle Allschwang and Joe Crockett will play and take part in the interview portion of the show with some fun audience participation in between the tunes. Come, be merry and enjoy the seasonal festivities with Space Raft and WMSE.

You can join WMSE and Space Raft at Club Garibaldi’s as we team up for this live radio show, but if you can’t make it, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives).

As always, WMSE Music Director Erin Wolf and co-host Cal Roach will lead our musical guests through questions in between the live performance with the help of our audience (audience participation is encouraged!).

Doors are at 5:30pm and the segment starts at 6pm and runs until 7pm. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

This is a 21+ event which is FREE and open to the public.

Again, if you can’t join us for the live segment and show at Club Garibaldi’s, please tune in, per usual, to 91.7 FM (or stream online at WMSE.org) at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.