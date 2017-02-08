Local/Live: February 14 – Negative/Positive

“When Ava Antonie, Ava Gessner and Lola Flores met at the first annual GirlsRock MKE camp in the summer of 2013, they were three young kids just looking to have fun and make some noise. The girls were 8, 9 and 10-yrs old, respectively, and not once did their age make them think they couldn’t do something big. From their very first show in a local bar on a school night, six months after becoming friends and band mates, Negative/Positive has offered beguiling lyrics and three strong role models for wannabe rockers of all ages and genders. Their self-contained battle cry is a string of catchy, indie rock singles featuring Gessner’s nimble vocals and guitar, Flores’ throbbing bass, and Antonie’s big beat.

“The girls, students from three different Milwaukee Public Schools (Burdick, Golda Meir, and Fernwood Montessori), continue to create their own music without the aid of outside composers or adult assistance. After saving the profits from t-shirt sales over a period of two years, they recorded and released their first album, Lumanescent, in August 2016. Their EP features five original singles with self-penned lyrics that reference experiences they love and things they despise.

“The girls currently don’t have some big, master plan to get signed or wow the world with their sound. Instead, they just want to keep having fun and make a lot more noise.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, February 14th to hear a live performance and interview with Negative/Positive and hear them talk about the upcoming 2017 Girls Rock MKE camp – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

