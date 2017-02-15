Local/Live: February 21 – Piles

Piles is a three piece band from Milwaukee including Nolan on bass and vocals, Drew on drums, and Jesse on guitar and vocals. Piles will be releasing their second LP, Expeller, on Gloss Records on March 14th.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, February 21st to hear a live performance of their newest songs and an interview with Piles in advance of that new album and release show (March 17th at Riverwest Public House) – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

