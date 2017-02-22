Local/Live: February 28 — the Zach Pietrini Band

Rooted in Milwaukee, the Zach Pietrini Band is a five-piece Americana force.

They craft brutally honest, instantly familiar songs that uphold old country standards but incorporate new rock sensibilities. With the diverse approach of Gram Parsons, the writing style of Ryan Adams, and the live show of Jason Isbell, the Zach Pietrini Band is the total Americana package.

Zach Pietrini is releasing his 5th album Holding Onto Ghosts; a loud-yet-vulnerable exploration into letting go of the things that haunt him. The band will be hitting the road in March all around the Midwest to share this new work, including an official release show at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. on Friday, March 3rd.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, February 28th to hear a live performance and interview with the Zach Pietrini Band before he releases his latest at Anodyne – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by The Garage.