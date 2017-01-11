Local/Live: January 17 – The Glacial Speed

The Glacial Speed began in 2014 when long time friends and musical collaborators Ashley Altadonna and Mike Carey (both formerly of the band, New Blind Nationals) started writing songs together again after nearly a decade-long hiatus. They were joined by Chris Van Gompel (Ifihadahifi) and Kyle Martin (Kings Horses, Two Room Honeymoon) and started playing shows around Milwaukee and the Midwest in the summer of 2015. Last year they opened the Milwaukee Record stage at Pridefest, and began recording their first EP, “New Wilderness”, just released on January 1st.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, January 17th to hear a live performance and interview with the Glacial Speed – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

