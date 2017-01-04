Local/Live: January 10 – Vincent VanGREAT

One might first recognize Vincent VanGREAT as a producer from Milwaukee’s SAFS Crew, but recently (and more than ever), his singular name is sticking out since creating and releasing his own material last year.

His solo debut UnGREATful, was released in June and at it’s release, he told Milwaukee Record that his “Crew” still majorly influenced his own work. “This project was really organic. A lot of the beats I made were on the spot. Every hook was made during the production process and every artist that was featured kind of followed my lead on the record and got to come however they wanted, and got to be as creative as they wanted without me restricting them or telling them exactly what to do. SAFS Crew is also all about being a free creative spirit with no boundaries. So creating this project, I wanted to keep the same formula SAFS has always had, except with it being my own project, I got to sing on songs much more than in the past.”

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, January 10th to hear a live performance and interview with Vincent VanGREAT – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

