Local/Live: January 24 – The Pukes

The Pukes came together during the spring of 2015 in a fit of spontaneity; Jules Frank (who crawled out from the swamps of Florida where he was raised by alligators, relying heavily on the native Garfish and snails for sustenance) first met the often elusive Sam Sharkey (who was born on the set of a 70’s porno in the late 80’s) at the West Allis Karaoke State Championship. Not long after, the two met Ryan King (in the dusty basement of a year-round Halloween store, shopping for a new VCR) and asked him what he was doing next Saturday night. And That, boys and girls, is how it happened.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, January 24th to hear a live performance and interview with the The Pukes in advance of their official LP release show for Revenge Of…The Pukes – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by The Garage.