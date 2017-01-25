Local/Live: January 31 – Haunter

Haunter is a ramshackle outfit of slackers currently residing in Milwaukee. The group started making music in Stevens Point back in 2011, released two full albums, two EPs, and then in late 2015 began writing and recording for their newest, biggest album, Worm.

Worm is an exploration of all the sounds you heard coming out of your big brother/sister’s hi-fi back in the 90’s, from bands like Galaxie 500, Duster, Acetone, or Codeine. Haunter takes those sounds and harnesses them in a very despondent way that lacks energy, but it’s alright. It’s alright.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, January 31st to hear a live performance and interview with Haunter – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

