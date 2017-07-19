Local/Live: July 25th – Coyote

Coyote is a four piece rock ‘n’ roll band out of southern Wisconsin. 2017 has the band touring their Wisconsin stomping grounds and surrounding Midwestern states in celebration of the release of their debut record Fool’s Gold.

A musical anecdote of sorts, from natural landscapes to vibrant cities, the album is a reflection of the camaraderie of the road and what it means to be a working class band. The album draws influence from Americana staples of the Laurel Canyon scene of the 70’s such as Jackson Browne and The Eagles, to the magic of improvisation enlightened by the Grateful Dead, all the way to the rhythmic swings of greats such as Santana. It’s a nostalgic album with a modern edge.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, July 25th to listen to a live set from Coyote — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.